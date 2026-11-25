All Elite Wrestling is back tonight.

AEW Dynamite goes down this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Omaha, Nebraska.

Advertised for the Wednesday, November 25, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Andrade El Idolo

* AEW Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross

* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Hangman Page (0) vs. Jay White (3)

* Continental Classic Gold League Match: Jon Moxley (0) vs. Kevin Knight (3)

* Continental Classic Gold League Match: Orange Cassidy (3) vs. Mike Bailey (0)

* MJF will be appearing

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.