All Elite Wrestling is back tonight.
AEW Dynamite goes down this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Omaha, Nebraska.
Advertised for the Wednesday, November 25, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:
- * Kyle Fletcher vs. Andrade El Idolo
* AEW Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross
* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Hangman Page (0) vs. Jay White (3)
* Continental Classic Gold League Match: Jon Moxley (0) vs. Kevin Knight (3)
* Continental Classic Gold League Match: Orange Cassidy (3) vs. Mike Bailey (0)
* MJF will be appearing
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.
Spend your Thanksgiving Eve with AEW TONIGHT!
Watch #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE from Omaha, NE at 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max! https://t.co/ycby84jylc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2026