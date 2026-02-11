It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns live this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, as AEW Dynamite takes over “The Golden State.”
Advertised for the February 11, 2026 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program are the following matches and segments:
- * Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland Go Face-To-Face
* Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs Kyle Fletcher (TNT Championship)
* Strap Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs Thekla (AEW Women’s World Championship)
* The Rascalz vs. The Young Bucks vs. TBA (AEW Tag-Team Title No. 1 Contender Match)
