It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.
Advertised for the January 21, 2026 episode are the following matches and appearances:
* Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander
* Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight
* Samoa Joe vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
* Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Daniel Garcia) vs. Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Rocky Romero, & Lance Archer)
* MJF Live in Orlando
* FTR vs. Alec Price & Jordan Oliver
* Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Timeless Love Bombs
* Triangle of Madness Respond to Kris Statlander’s Challenge
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.
- MORE AEW NEWS: Backstage Update On Conflicting Reports Regarding Status Of Former AEW Champions, Rumored Interest From WWE