All Elite Wrestling returns from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Advertised for the January 21, 2026 episode are the following matches and appearances:

* Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander

* Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight

* Samoa Joe vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Daniel Garcia) vs. Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Rocky Romero, & Lance Archer)

* MJF Live in Orlando

* FTR vs. Alec Price & Jordan Oliver

* Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Timeless Love Bombs

* Triangle of Madness Respond to Kris Statlander’s Challenge

