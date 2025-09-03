It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns tonight, live at 8/7c with AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the September 3, 2025 episode:
* Taz honored
* TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Alex Windsor
* All Star 8-Man Tag: Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & JetSpeed vs. Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks
