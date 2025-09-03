It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight, live at 8/7c with AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the September 3, 2025 episode:

* Taz honored

* TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Alex Windsor

* All Star 8-Man Tag: Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & JetSpeed vs. Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks

