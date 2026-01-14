It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Advertised for the January 14, 2026 episode are the following matches and appearances:

* Darby Allin vs. Pac

* Kenny Omega Returns

* MJF vs. Bandido (AEW World Title)

* Kris Statlander & Babes of Wrath vs. Triangle of Madness

* Young Bucks vs. GOA vs. JetSpeed vs. Don Callis Family in a 4-Way Tag Team Match For A Future World Tag Team Championship Opportunity

