All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as AEW Dynamite airs live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Featured below are the advertised matches heading into the September 24, 2025, post-AEW All Out: Toronto episode of AEW Dynamite:

* Tony Khan’s ‘Important Announcement’

* The Conglomeration vs. The Don Callis Family

* Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa (AEW Women’s World Title)

