It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.
Advertised for the April 22 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime program are the following matches:
- * Mina Shirakawa vs. Hikaru Shida
* Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis
* AEW World Champion Darby Allin to speak
* AEW World Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.