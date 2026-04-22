It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

Advertised for the April 22 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime program are the following matches:

* Mina Shirakawa vs. Hikaru Shida

* Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis

* AEW World Champion Darby Allin to speak

* AEW World Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.