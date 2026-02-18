It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns live this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California, as AEW Dynamite takes over “The Golden State.”

Advertised for the February 18, 2026 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program are the following matches and segments:

* MJF and Hangman Adam Page Face-to-Face

* Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Megan Bayne vs. Marina Shafir vs. Mina Shirakawa

* The Brawling Birds Debut

