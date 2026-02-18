It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns live this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California, as AEW Dynamite takes over “The Golden State.”
Advertised for the February 18, 2026 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program are the following matches and segments:
- * MJF and Hangman Adam Page Face-to-Face
* Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland
* AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Megan Bayne vs. Marina Shafir vs. Mina Shirakawa
* The Brawling Birds Debut
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.