It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling is live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California.
Advertised for the Wednesday, March 11, 2026 episode are the following matches:
- * MJF & “Hangman” Adam Page Press Conference
* Kyle Fletcher vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey for the TNT Championship
* Willow Nightingale vs. Persephone for the TBS Championship
* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero
* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Gabe Kidd & David Finlay
* Dem Bucks (Mark Briscoe & Young Bucks) vs. Tommaso Ciampa & FTR
