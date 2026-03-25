The road to AEW Dynasty continues tonight.

AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Advertised for the Wednesday, March 25, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:

* AEW EVP vs. No. 1 Contender: Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland

* MJF Appearance

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Thekla (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Rush vs. Darby Allin

* The Conglomeration vs. The Dogs

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.