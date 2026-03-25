The road to AEW Dynasty continues tonight.
AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Advertised for the Wednesday, March 25, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:
- * AEW EVP vs. No. 1 Contender: Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland
* MJF Appearance
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Thekla (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa
* Rush vs. Darby Allin
* The Conglomeration vs. The Dogs
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.