All Elite Wrestling returns tonight from the Boomer Sooner State with a stacked episode of AEW Dynamite.

Airing live at 8/7c from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the January 7, 2026 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program is scheduled to feature the following matches and appearances:

* MJF Appearance

* Lights Out Tag Match: Adam Page & Swerve Strickland vs. The Opps

* ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Sammy Guevara

* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator: Jon Moxley vs. Shelton Benjamin

* JetSpeed & Jungle Jack Perry vs. The Demand

* Jim Ross Returns

* Timeless Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir

* Willow Nightingale Celebrates TBS Championship Win

