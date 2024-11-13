It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, live at 8/7c on TBS from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the November 13 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program:

* Jon Moxley seizes TBS

* Bobby Lashley speaks

* Will Ospreay speaks

* Jamie Hayter speaks

* Mina Shirakawa is coming

* Britt Baker vs. Penelope Ford

* Lio Rush vs. Swerve Strickland

* Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Falls Count Anywhere: Roderick Strong vs. Lance Archer

* AEW Full Gear Contenders Series: House of Black vs. FTR

* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page & Christian Cage

