It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, live at 8/7c on TBS from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the November 13 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program:
* Jon Moxley seizes TBS
* Bobby Lashley speaks
* Will Ospreay speaks
* Jamie Hayter speaks
* Mina Shirakawa is coming
* Britt Baker vs. Penelope Ford
* Lio Rush vs. Swerve Strickland
* Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Falls Count Anywhere: Roderick Strong vs. Lance Archer
* AEW Full Gear Contenders Series: House of Black vs. FTR
* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page & Christian Cage
