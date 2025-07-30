The road to AEW x NJPW: The Forbidden Door continues tonight in “The Windy City.”
AEW Dynamite returns at 8/7c this evening from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the July 30, 2025 episode on TBS and HBO Max:
* MJF to appear
* Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe
* Toni Storm & Alex Windsor vs. Athena & Billie Starkz
* Young Bucks vs. Outrunners (AEW Tag Title Eliminator Tournament)
* Hangman Page (c) vs. Jon Moxley (AEW World Title — Everyone Banned From Ringside)
