The road to AEW x NJPW: The Forbidden Door continues tonight in “The Windy City.”

AEW Dynamite returns at 8/7c this evening from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the July 30, 2025 episode on TBS and HBO Max:

* MJF to appear

* Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe

* Toni Storm & Alex Windsor vs. Athena & Billie Starkz

* Young Bucks vs. Outrunners (AEW Tag Title Eliminator Tournament)

* Hangman Page (c) vs. Jon Moxley (AEW World Title — Everyone Banned From Ringside)

