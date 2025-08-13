It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 13, 2025 episode:

* Hangman Page & MJF go face-to-face

* Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight

* Adam Copeland vs. Stokely Hathaway

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.