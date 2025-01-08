It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the January 8, 2025 episode of the two-hour prime time program, which premieres at 8/7c:

* Kenny Omega returns

* MJF will appear live

* Jeff Jarrett will appear live

* Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe

* Will Ospreay vs. Buddy Matthews

* Casino Gauntlet For AEW Title Shot

* Toni Storm vs. Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Clarksville, TN.