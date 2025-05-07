It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns live from Detroit, MI. tonight at 8/7c on TBS and MAX for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the May 7, 2025 episode of the show:

* Will Ospreay interview

* Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Jamie Hayter sits down with Renee Paquette

* AEW Continental Title Eliminator: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight

* AEW Women’s Title Eliminator: Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay

* The Young Bucks & Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland, “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Mark Briscoe

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Detroit, MI.

