It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns live from Detroit, MI. tonight at 8/7c on TBS and MAX for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the May 7, 2025 episode of the show:
* Will Ospreay interview
* Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* Jamie Hayter sits down with Renee Paquette
* AEW Continental Title Eliminator: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight
* AEW Women’s Title Eliminator: Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay
* The Young Bucks & Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland, “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Mark Briscoe
Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Detroit, MI.
