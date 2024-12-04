It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c on TBS with the December 4 episode of AEW Dynamite, live from the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, IN.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the 12/4 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program:
* PAC vs. Jay White
* Jamie Hayter to speak
* Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford
* Swerve Strickland vs. Max Caster
* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal: Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly announced
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Shelton Benjamin
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.
TONIGHT!#AEWDynamite will feature more #AEWContinentalClassic, Grudge Matches and finding out who faces MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring LIVE on @TBSNetwork at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/edF55TXmEX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 4, 2024