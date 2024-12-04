It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c on TBS with the December 4 episode of AEW Dynamite, live from the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, IN.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the 12/4 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program:

* PAC vs. Jay White

* Jamie Hayter to speak

* Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

* Swerve Strickland vs. Max Caster

* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal: Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly announced

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Shelton Benjamin

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.