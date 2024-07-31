It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c on TBS this evening for the latest installment of AEW Dynamite from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour program is Darby Allin vs. Hangman Page, Will Ospreay vs. “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in a CMLL World Women’s Championship Eliminator, as well as The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, & RUSH.

Additionally, fans will hear from Bryan Danielson, “The Glamour” Mariah May speaks to Renee Paquette, and we’ll hear from TBS & NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Greenville, S.C.