It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the VBC Probst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama, live tonight at 8/7c on TBS.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program:

* Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki (TBS Title)

* Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

* Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Jay White

* We’ll hear from MJF

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.