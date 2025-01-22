It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee at 8/7c live on TBS and MAX with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the January 22, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and MAX prime time Wednesday night program:

* Cope vs. PAC

* Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

* Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne

* Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

* Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega meet face-to-face

* AEW Tag Team Championships: Private Party (c) vs. Hurt Syndicate

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Knoxville, TN.

