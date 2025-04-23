It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and MAX from the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana, for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Wednesday, April 23, 2025 episode:

* Master P appears live

* FTR return from suspension

* Young Bucks vs. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight

* Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter (Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal)

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from New Orleans, LA.