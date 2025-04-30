It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns live tonight at 8/7c from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Wednesday, April 30, 2025 episode:

* MJF to appear

* The Hurt Syndicate to speak

* Owen Hart Cup Semifinal: Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher

* AEW Women’s Title Eliminator: Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita

* Kenny Omega, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight & Mark Briscoe vs. The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada & Ricochet

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.