The road to AEW ALL IN 2024 continues tonight in Norfolk, Virginia.

AEW Dynamite returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS from the Chartway Arena with the latest installment of their weekly two-hour Wednesday night prime time program.

On tap for the August 14 episode of the AEW on TBS program is Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta, Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal, Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hikaru Shida for the TBS Championship, The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag-Team Championship, as well as Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a qualifying match for the AEW ALL IN Casino Gauntlet match.

Also scheduled for the 8/14 show this evening is a face-to-face segment with Claudio Castagnoli and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, a film by “The Glamorous” Mariah May, a Bryan Danielson career retrospective, as well as an appearance by “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK.

