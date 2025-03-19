It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns live this evening at 8/7c on TBS and MAX with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 19, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program:

* Jon Moxley (c) Cope (AEW Title Street Fight)

* Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander

* Orange Cassidy vs. Mark Davis vs. Ricochet vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (AEW International Title Eliminator)

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.