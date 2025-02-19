It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, AZ. with this week’s live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 19, 2025 episode of the two-hour prime time program:

* The Opps vs. The Patriarchy

* MJF and Hangman Page face-to-face

* Street Fight: Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* AEW International Championship Series: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.