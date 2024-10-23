It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns this evening at 8/7c on TBS with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the weekly two-hour prime time Wednesday night show.
* Jon Moxley to appear
* Kyle Fletcher to speak
* House of Black in action
* Kamille vs. Queen Aminata
* HOOK will “handle” Taz’s attacker(s)
* Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin
* Ladder War: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho (ROH Title)
* Jack Perry & The Young Bucks vs. Daniel Garcia & Private Party
TONIGHT!
What will be @JonMoxley next move? Who will survive the Ladder War and emerge with the ROH World Championship? Make sure you tune in LIVE for an EXPLOSIVE #AEWDynamite from @Maverik_Center at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/hrjm8YjURV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2024