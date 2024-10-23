It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening at 8/7c on TBS with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the weekly two-hour prime time Wednesday night show.

* Jon Moxley to appear

* Kyle Fletcher to speak

* House of Black in action

* Kamille vs. Queen Aminata

* HOOK will “handle” Taz’s attacker(s)

* Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin

* Ladder War: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho (ROH Title)

* Jack Perry & The Young Bucks vs. Daniel Garcia & Private Party

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Salt Lake City, UT.