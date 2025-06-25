It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight, live at 8/7c on TBS and MAX with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the accesso ShoWare Center in Seattle, Washington.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the June 25, 2025 episode:

* The Hurt Syndicate will appear

* Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Beretta

* 4-Way To Determine #1 Entrant In Men’s Casino Gauntlet At AEW All In: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Bandido vs. Roderick Strong

* 4-Way To Determine #1 Entrant In Women’s Casino Gauntlet At AEW All In: Athena vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander

