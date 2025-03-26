It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from St. Paul, Minnesota tonight, live at 8/7c on TBS and MAX, with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 26, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program:

* MJF responds to Hurt Syndicate offer

* Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Brody King

* Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

* Mark Davis vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Rated FTR interview with Tony Schiavone

* Swerve Strickland calls out Jon Moxley