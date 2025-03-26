It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns from St. Paul, Minnesota tonight, live at 8/7c on TBS and MAX, with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 26, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program:
* MJF responds to Hurt Syndicate offer
* Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Brody King
* Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford
* Mark Davis vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Rated FTR interview with Tony Schiavone
* Swerve Strickland calls out Jon Moxley
TONIGHT, Wednesday 3/26
St. Paul, MN
On TBS + Max, 8pm ET/7pm CT
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Ahead of their upcoming AEW World Title Match at #AEWDynasty, the #1 contender @swerveconfident will call out the AEW World Champion @JonMoxley live on Wednesday Night Dynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/xVOQhudXh9
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 26, 2025