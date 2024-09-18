It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS from the Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program is Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos, The Elite vs. Don Callis Family, Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho, as well as Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Wilkes-Barre, PA.

'The Learning Tree' @IAmJericho has a message for @orangecassidy, ahead of their battle TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite LIVE from @MoheganPA in Wilkes-Barre, PA at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/eQb7HnT93v — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 18, 2024