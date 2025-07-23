The road to AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025 continues tonight in “The Windy City.”

All Elite Wrestling is back, as AEW Dynamite takes place this evening live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Wednesday, July 23, 2025 episode:

* Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta

* ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Billie Starkz (AEW Women’s Title Eliminator)

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.