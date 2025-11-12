It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with their annual ‘Blood & Guts’ edition of AEW Dynamite.

Advertised for the Wednesday, November 12, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max are the following matches:

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Men’s Blood and Guts Match: The Death Riders vs. Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly

* Women’s Men’s Blood and Guts Match: Mercedes Moné, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir & the Triangle of Madness vs. Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, Jamie Hayter & Harley Cameron

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts results coverage.