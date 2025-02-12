It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns with a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, a taped show from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas, at 8/7c on TBS.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 12, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time program:
* Megan Bayne’s debut
* Max Caster Open Challenge
* MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes
* Hurt Syndicate vs. The Gunns (AEW Tag Titles)
* Death Riders vs. Undisputed Kingdom (AEW Trios Titles)
* We will hear from Cope
For those interested, check out Complete Spoilers For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (2/12/25).
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.