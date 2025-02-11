The road to AEW Grand Slam: Australia continues to wind down tonight.

All Elite Wrestling returns from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas live tonight, February 11, to tape this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is scheduled to air on February 12 on TBS and MAX.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into tonight’s taping for the 2/12 episode, which is the AEW Grand Slam: Australia “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite:

* MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Max Caster Open Challenge

* The Death Riders vs. The Undisputed Kingdom

* The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Gunns (AEW Tag-Team Titles)

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete AEW Dynamite spoilers, and return on Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Austin, TX.

THIS WEDNESDAY#AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax! Dustin Rhodes vs MJF After their war of words on #AEWDynamite, @The_MJF will face #ROH World Tag & 6-Man Champ @DustinRhodes deep in the HEART OF TEXAS! Watch #AEW Dynamite on WEDNESDAY 2/12 on TBS & Max pic.twitter.com/KT3Uic7Ti2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2025

WEDNESDAY#AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS & MAX! AEW World Tag Team Title

Hurt Syndicate w/@The305MVP vs The Gunns@theaustingunn & @coltengunn wasted no time in their return to Dynamite by challenging @fightbobby & @Sheltyb803 to a title match WEDNESDAY on TBS & Max! pic.twitter.com/4MklhE7c4r — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2025

THIS WEDNESDAY#AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax! Max Caster Open Challenge Who will step up to @PlatinumMax's Best Wrestler Alive™ Open Challenge THIS WEDNESDAY? Watch #AEW Dynamite THIS WEDNESDAY on TBS & MAX! pic.twitter.com/BhSBOOu5Mk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2025