The AEW Producers have been revealed for Wednesday’s live Dynamite from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed Dynamite recap. Below are producers from the internal run sheet:

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal was produced by Ari Daivari and Pat Buck

* Ruby Soho’s promo and match, match vs. Skye Blue was produced by Luther and BJ Whitmer

* Segment with FTR was produced by Serpentico

* Top Flight and AR Fox vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society plus the post-match angle with The Elite and AEW Trios Champions House of Black was produced by Jerry Lynn

* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli was produced by Dean Malenko

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defending the title against new champion Powerhouse Hobbs was produced by Pat

* No coach or producer was listed for the segment with Ricky Starks and Juice Robinson

* The main event was a major pivot from what was originally planned. The match was not originally listed internally as No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.