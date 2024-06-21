The viewership numbers are in for the June 19th episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, Dynamite pulled in 502,000 viewers and scored a 0.16 in the 18-49 demographic. This is way down from the June 13th episode, which drew 681,000 viewers and scored a 0.23 in the key demo. These are record lows for the program. It was up against the College World Series.

Dynamite took place from the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia and was attended by 4,167 fans.