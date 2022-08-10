A stacked card awaits us tonight on a very special edition of AEW Dynamite! Titles, coffins, and tornados, oh my! Let’s see what we can expect tonight:

TBS Title Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Madison Rayne

Aaron Solo vs. Ricky Starks

Tornado Tag: Lucha Brothers vs. Le Faccion Ingobernable

Coffin Match: Brody King vs. Darby Allin

AEW Interim World Heavyweight Title Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Chris Jericho

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite “Quake by the Lake”

Live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Taz, and Jim Ross are on commentary tonight!

Match #1. Coffin Match: Brody King vs. Darby Allin

Darby attacks King during the walk out and blasts King with a thumbtack filled skateboard. Darby is now driving the tacks into King’s face! King rolls to the outside and Darby misses a skateboard shot as King LEVELS him with a rolling elbow. King snaps the skateboard and Darby is all over him like a honey badger. Back in the ring Darby goes up top as King follows… avalanche Code Red by Darby! King still has thumbtacks all over him as the match continues, and he’s also busted wide open. P.S. it’s a coffin match, so the match only ends when one wrestler is put into the coffin and the lid is closed. King picks up Darby on the outside and just launches him into the guard rail on ever single corner. Darby is covered in blood but it’s King’s. King sets up a table on the outside and Darby is literally a sack of potatoes just being tossed everywhere here. King puts Darby on a table outside the ring and heads up top… HUGE SPLASH MISSED! King goes crashing through two tables. Darby is inside the ring as the lights go out! Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black are here shielding King on the outside as Darby was prepared to dive. Darby hits the ropes anyway and Juliya Hart is on the other side and trips up Darby. House of Black attacks and Matthews hits the finisher. Matthews lays Darby on the table that’s stood up in the corner and King cannonballs him through it! Black asks Matthews to open the coffin and… it’s STINGGGGGGGG! Sting lays out Matthews with the bat and now back in the ring, Sting lays out King! Sting throws the bat to Malakai and we’ve got a stare down! Malakai picks the bat up, and then decides to drop it, before leaving Sting by himself in the ring. Sting follows Malakai to the back as Darby hits a tope suicida on King on the outside. King is up and body slams Darby on the stairs! There are thumbtacks on the underside of the lid of the coffin apparently. King opens the coffin and drags Darby up to the apron, but Darby fights free. King looks for the choke but Darby has a chain around his knuckles and drops King. Darby goes in the ring and hangs King over the ropes until he goes limp! Darby drops a prone King who falls right into the coffin and the lid closes itself!

Winner: Darby Allin

Rating: ***1/2. This was a complete cluster of blood and violence and fun. It wasn’t five-star mat classic, it was brutal and everything it should have been between two guys who are really, really good at what they do. Darby needed a huge win here and that’s what he got.

Moxley wants to rename the interim title to the FYI title and Jericho’s body will break.

Match #2. Tornado Tag: Le Faccion Ingobernables vs. Lucha Brothers

This is going to be fast, so bear with me. Everyone is throwing punches at each other to start. Penta and Fenix are down at opposite corners at LFI look for dueling meteoras but Penta prevents Andrade from running which allows Rush to hit Penta with a superman punch. Fenix flies at Rush but gets caught with an overhead belly-to-belly in the corner. Sling Blade by Penta to Andrade and a superkick to Rush. Andrade trips up Penta from the outside as Fenix hits a tope suicida on Rush. Tope con hilo to Andrade. Made in Penta (aka Made in Japan) from Penta to Rush. One, two, no! Lucha Brothers looking for the double team Fear Factor but Andrade hits Fenix with an anti-air dropkick. Powerslam by Rush to Penta. Double team hip toss by LFI to Fenix on Penta. Two count. Double flip dives to the outside by LFI. DDT by Andrade to Penta on the outside on a chair as Rush has a Bow and Arrow choke on Fenix with the camera wire. Rush looks to crack a chair over Penta but Andrade stops him because he doesn’t want to get DQ’d. PSYCHOLOGY, BABY. Back inside the ring and LFI are trying to take the mask off of Fenix. Basement dropkick by Rush to Fenix. Superkick by Penta to Andrade. Enziguiri to Rush. Cazadora DDT to Rush! Fenix is in with a double jump headscissors to both members of LFI. Back stabber by Penta to Andrade! Two count. Double super kick to Rush. Fenix with a huge splash off Penta’s shoulders to Rush. Two count! Double super kick by the Lucha Brothers. Running double tope con hilos to LFI! Fenix looks for a frog splash back in the ring but Andrade gets his knees up. Two count for Andrade. Andrade misses Fenix with a superkick and plants Rush. Hammerlock DDT attempt by Andrade but Penta drops him with a superkick. Shotgun dropkick by Rush to Penta! Running double knees in the corner Double jump spinning back high by Fenix to Andrade! Fenix goes up top but Rush catches him with a powerbomb out of mid-air! Rolling Thunder Ace Crusher by Penta to Rush! All four men are down. Penta and Andrade on the apron… Canadien Destroyer by Penta to Andrade! Penta looking for the Fear Factor to Rush on the apron but Andrade interrupts and dumps Fenix as Rush hits a rising knee to Penta. Headbutt by Rush to Fenix inside the ring. GTR by Andrade to Fenix. Rush ties Penta’s mask to the middle rope. Straitjacket piledriver by Rush to Fenix! Penta unmasks himself to break free from the rope and break up the pin! Alex Abrahantes tosses a spare mask into the ring but Andrade grabs it and tosses it into the crowd! The fans are chanting for the fan who caught it to throw it back but he doesn’t. Boo that man. Penta gets dumped to the outside as Andrade tosses Fenix into the corner. Bull’s Horns by Rush! Hammerlock DDT by Andrade and this one is done for.

Winners: Le Faccion Ingobernable

Rating: ****. I mean, I don’t know how to rate this thing. I’m more of a purist personally, you’re not going to find a lot of selling in this one, but you’re going to find balls to the wall action. LFI get a much-needed win here and some serious momentum heading into the trios tournament that starts next week. The spots were crazy, the near falls were aplenty, but I can go my entire life without seeing another superkick.

In the back, the Bucks apologize to Hangman. Matt Jackson has a monologue in which he says he is proud of Hangman, and the best times in his life were with Hangman. Maybe the trolls on the internet are right? Matt asks Hangman to reunite the Hung Bucks one last time! Hangman says he would to, but he’s with the Dark Order this time because the Dark Order has had his back since day one. The Dark Order will be in the trios tournament, Hangman won’t be, but he will be in their corner. Hmm…

Match #3. Luchasaurus vs. Anthony Henry

Jungle Boy joins commentary and all I have to say is that Anthony Henry deserves better, and that dude is a STUD. Henry attacks early but gets folded up with a German suplex. Headbutt by Luchasaurus. Fossilizer.

Winner: Luchasaurus

Rating: NR. ANTHONY HENRY DESERVES BETTER.

Christian is here on the tron and Jungle Boy immediately leaves the commentary table to find Christian in the back. Security put a stop to that, but Luchasaurus destroys them and then headbutts Pat Buck. That’ll cost him.

Miro is in the midst of a promo as Juliya Hart interrupts, but there’s only one woman that can put her hands on the redeemer. Miro says he accepts the invitation to the House of Black.

Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh are here. Dutt reminds us that Satnam Singh put Wardlow through a table on Battle of the Belts last Saturday. Lethal says the message is simple, defend the title against Lethal once more, or they will come and take it.

Enter Wardlow. You want another shot at the title, you got it. But tonight, Wardlow is whooping all three of their asses.

Enter… FTR? The place ERUPTS for them.

FTR and Wardlow now hit the ring as Dutt, Lethal, and Singh take a powder. Lethal tries to attack from behind but gets caught by Wardlow and BIG RIG by FTR.

The JAS and Anna JAS are in the back with Tony and Anna chokes someone out. Alright.

Match #4. Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo w/ The Factory

These men were tag teams partners for quite some time, so there is some bad blood here. Solo fires away on Starks early but Starks is ready as we exchange punches in the center of the ring. Clotheslines by Starks followed by a big back body drop. Starks gets tripped up by Cole Karter and referee Paul Turner kicks him out quickly. “Let’s go Ricky” chants throughout the arena. Starks fires back with right hands and delivers a jaw breaker followed by a tornado DDT. Solo hurricanranas out of the Roshambo but Starks hits the spear and that’ll be that.

Winner: Ricky Starks

Rating: NR.

Nick Cammaratto hits the ring with a chair but Starks is able to duck out of the way and evade the entire Factory. Hobbs

Billy is talking to the Ass Boys, wondering how they could fail in the only match Billy has made famous. Big Stoke is here and says they have Ensure for Billy because he’s old, as he tries to give Austin his card. Billy puts a stop to that. Billy says he got them a match on Rampage… enter Danhausen! Danhausen said he will see them on Friday with the big, bearded fellow.

Match #5. AEW TBS Title: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Madison Rayne

Jade shoves Rayne to start and applauds Rayne getting back up, then refers to her as short. Dropkick by Rayne sends Jade to the outside. Madison follows but Jade snatches her looking for a powerbomb, but Rayne counters into a hurricanrana. Rayne follows Jade in the ring, but Hogan is here to distract Rayne, allowing Jade to hit a big spear and a kip up. Big biel by Jade. Another one. Ultimate Warrior-esque gorilla press slam by Jade. Diving elbow in the corner by Jade followed by a delayed standing vertical suplex gets a two count. Jaw breaker by Rayne followed by an enziguiri. Hanging neck breaker by Rayne. Rayne catches a little bit of a Blockbuster off the middle rope that gets a two count. Rayne looking for a guillotine choke but Jade tosses her up in the air, but Rayne counters with a big DDT for two. Hogan on the apron now and diverts the attention from Rayne, but Jade accidentally hits her with a pump kick. Big boot to Rayne. Jade looks for the Jaded but Rayne counters into the CrossRayne, but Jade re-counters and nails the Jaded. That’ll get it done.

Winner and STILL AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

Rating: *3/4. This was a win for Jade, and frankly I think it went a little longer than it should have.

Tony Schiavone is here and announces that Kris Statlander is injured, and Toni Storm is the new number one contender. Storm and Rosa exchange pleasantries.

Match #6. AEW Interim World Heavyweight Title: Jon Moxley (c) vs. “Lionheart” Chris Jericho

Wow, Chris Jericho coming out to “Electric Head” by White Zombie, which was his theme music during his time in ECW. Tremendous throwback here and kudos to AEW for pulling this one out.