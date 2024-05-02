The viewership numbers are for the May 1st edition of Dynamite & Rampage on TBS from Winnipeg, Canada.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 703,000 viewers overnight and scored a 0.24 in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are up from the previous Wednesday’s episode, which drew 683,000 and scored a 0.23 in the key demo. Dynamite ended up finishing #3 on the night in the key demo and only trailed the NBA and NHL Playoffs.

Meanwhile Rampage, which aired live immediately afterward instead of its normal Friday time-slot, pulled in 431,000 viewers and scored a 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic. This was up 47% from the previous Rampage that following Collision, which pulled in 293,000 viewers and a 0.09 in the key demo.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.