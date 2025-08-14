The numbers are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The August 13, 2025 edition of AEW Dynamite, which aired live from the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, averaged 690,000 viewers on TBS, according to Programming Insider. This marks a slight decrease from the August 6 show, which drew 711,000 viewers.

In the coveted 18-49 demographic, AEW Dynamite scored a 0.17 rating this week, also down a tad from the previous week’s 0.18 target demo number.

Wednesday’s show ranked first on cable for the night in the key demo.

As always, AEW Dynamite also streamed live on HBO Max, however the viewership information for the live streaming simulcast are not available, nor are they included in the above numbers.

AEW Dynamite on 8/13 featured MJF and Hangman Page going face-to-face, the reunion of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, the return of Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight and more.