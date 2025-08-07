The numbers are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The August 6, 2025 edition of AEW Dynamite, which aired live from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, averaged 711,000 viewers on TBS, according to Programming Insider. This marks a slight increase from the July 30 show, which drew 612,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite scored a 0.18 rating, also up from the previous week’s 0.15 target demo number.

Wednesday’s show ranked second on cable for the night.

As always, Dynamite also streamed live on HBO Max, however the viewership information for the live streaming simulcast are not available, nor are they included in the above numbers.

Dynamite on 8/6 featured a Grudge Match main event match, with MJF vs. Mark Briscoe in the advertised headliner. Also advertised going into the show was the return of TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, The Young Bucks vs. Brody King & Bandido in an AEW World Tag-Team Title Eliminator Tournament match, a four-way TBS title eliminator for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London, and Jon Moxley vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey.