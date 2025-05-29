Numbers are in for the May 28, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that the post-AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 edition of AEW Dynamite on 5/28 drew 636,000 viewers on TBS, a rise from the 575,000 viewers the show brought in the previous week on May 21.

In the key 18-49 demographic, AEW Dynamite posted a 0.16 rating—slightly up from last Wednesday’s 0.15.

The show faced stiff competition from major sports programming, including Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Finals, where MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder past the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the NHL Eastern Conference Finals, where the Florida Panthers eliminated the Carolina Hurricanes.

AEW Dynamite also aired simultaneously on the Max streaming platform, though viewership figures from that simulcast have not been made available.

This week’s show featured Hangman Page, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland in an opening promo segment, as well as “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone in the main event segment.