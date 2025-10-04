Viewership and ratings numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

According to data from Programming Insider, the Wednesday, October 1, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 465,000 viewers. This marks a notable decline compared to the 638,000 viewers the program drew for last week’s September 24 broadcast.

In the coveted 18–49 demographic, AEW Dynamite delivered a 0.09 rating, down from last Wednesday’s 0.14 rating in the same category. Despite the drop, the show still managed to land at #6 among all cable originals for the evening.

In addition to the TBS broadcast, AEW Dynamite was also made available via simulcast on HBO Max, though streaming viewership figures are not released publicly at this time.

The October 1 episode of AEW Dynamite was the special six-year anniversary show, and emanated from the Hard Rock Seminole Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The show was scheduled for two-and-a-half hours, as opposed to the usual two-hour block for a regular AEW Dynamite episode.

AEW Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary on 10/1 featured a main event of Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir vs. Darby Allin & Kris Statlander in a Tornado Mixed-Tag match.

The show also featured a rare Kenny Omega match, Hangman Page and Jon Moxley competing in trios bouts, the reunited return of Jurassic Express duo “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus, as well as the surprise All Elite Wrestling return of Andrade El Idolo, who joined The Don Callis Family after attacking the aforementioned Omega.

In related news, it’s worth noting that comparisons in television ratings data will become increasingly complicated moving forward.

Nielsen, the longtime industry standard for television measurement, is in the process of overhauling how its ratings are tracked and reported.

Up until now, ratings have primarily been calculated using a panel-only system, sometimes referred to as Automatic Content Measurement (ACM). This traditional methodology, which has long been the basis of weekly wrestling TV ratings reports, is being phased out in Q4 2025.

Nielsen is currently transitioning to a Big Data + Panel hybrid model, which blends larger-scale data collection with traditional sampling panels.

As a result, AEW, WWE, and all other television programming will see future ratings reports that may not align cleanly with numbers from previous years, complicating long-term comparisons.