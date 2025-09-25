The numbers are in for the Wednesday, September 24, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

AEW’s post-All Out: Toronto episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 638,000 viewers, according to WrestleNomics.

By comparison, this is up from the 602,000 viewers that last Wednesday’s special AEW September to Remember three-hour broadcast drew on September 17.

In the key 18–49 demographic, the 9/24 AEW Dynamite scored a 0.14 rating, marking a small increase from the 0.13 target demo rating that the AEW September to Remember special garnered.

It’s worth noting that the first two hours of last week’s three-hour AEW September to Remember special — which were branded as AEW Dynamite — averaged 668,000 viewers and held a 0.14 demo rating.

As always, AEW Dynamite was also simulcast on HBO Max, though streaming viewership figures are not included in the above numbers.