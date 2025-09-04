The numbers are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The September 3, 2025 edition of AEW Dynamite, which aired live from legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA., averaged 472,000 viewers on TBS, according to Wrestle Nomics.

By comparison, the August 27 episode of AEW Dynamite drew 585,000 viewers.

In the coveted 18-49 demographic, AEW Dynamite scored a 0.11 rating this week, also down from the previous week’s 0.13 target demo number.

The numbers for the 9/3 episode of AEW Dynamite sets a new record for lowest cable audience and 18-49 year old target demo for any non-preempted episode of AEW Dynamite in the entire history of the show.

As always, AEW Dynamite also streamed live on HBO Max, however the viewership information for the live streaming simulcast are not available, nor are they included in the above numbers.