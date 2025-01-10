Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 615,000 viewers, up from last week’s show, which did 588,000 viewers.

The show drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.16.

AEW Dynamite was up against the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game on ESPN, which did 1,870,000 viewers.

It is important to note that Max viewing numbers are not included in these ratings, which are only the Nielsen ratings for the TBS airing. The same goes for people who watch the show on YouTube TV, etc. This will be the case going forward for AEW Dynamite and Collision ratings, as both shows will air on terrestrial TV and be simulcast on Max and YouTube TV.

Additionally, WWE RAW ratings will not be reported in traditional Nielsen ratings going forward as they will be airing on Netflix.

Mike Santana took to Twitter today to call 2024 the most rewarding year of his professional wrestling career. You can check out his tweet below:

https://twitter.com/Santana_Proud/status/1877797359297728544