The ratings for the November 13th episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS are in.

Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite brought in 666,000 viewers, which is up from last week’s 523,000.

The show drew a 0.22 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.16.

Last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite went head-to-head with WWE NXT.

In other news, ESPN took to Twitter today to announce that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes will be appearing on this weekend’s edition College GameDay as a Guest Picker.

You can check out the official announcement below:

The American Nightmare 🤝 College GameDay Guest Picker‼️@WWE Superstar and Georgia fan @CodyRhodes is our guest picker in Athens this weekend! pic.twitter.com/PN1Qupj5jH — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 14, 2024

