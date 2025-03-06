Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 600,000 viewers, up from last week’s show, which did 598,000 viewers.

The show drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is the down from last week’s 0.18. This is the lowest Dynamite rating in history for a non-preempted airing of the show in its normal timeslot.

It is important to note that Max viewing numbers are not included in these ratings, which are only the Nielsen ratings for the TBS airing. The same goes for people who watch the show on YouTube TV, etc. This will be the case going forward for AEW Dynamite and Collision ratings, as both shows will air on terrestrial TV and be simulcast on Max and YouTube TV.

AEW Dynamite finished at No. 8 in the rankings for primetime original cable programming.

AEW Dynamite is averaging a 0.174 demo rating and 628,000 viewers in 2025 to date.

Dustin Rhodes recently expressed his desire to have a match similar to his iconic Hollywood Backlot Brawl from WrestleMania XII.

At the 1996 pay-per-view event, Rhodes (as Goldust) faced off against Roddy Piper in a match that served as a precursor to modern cinematic bouts. He shared his interest in revisiting this style of match on Twitter. He wrote,

“I so desperately want to do another Hollywood backlot brawl ish match again. Maybe we at @AEW can come up with something cool here.”

I so desperately want to do another Hollywood backlot brawl ish match again. Maybe we at @AEW can come up with something cool here. — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 6, 2025

On the latest episode of his “Grilling JR” podcast, Jim Ross praised Kenny Omega as a performer, expressing his admiration for Omega’s skills in the ring.

When asked if Omega had become one of his favorite wrestlers to call, Ross agreed and shared his reasons, citing Omega’s impressive athleticism, storytelling ability, and overall performance. He said,

“Yeah, because he’s, he’s always innovating new things. He’s adding new things, new little nuances to his matches. He understands the business.”

And finally, you can check out the updated betting odds for Sunday night’s AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view event below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Championship Match:

Jon Moxley: -200 (1/2)

Cope: +160 (8/5)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match:

“Timeless” Toni Storm: -2500 (1/25)

“The Glamour” Mariah May: +800 (8/1)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match:

Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin: -2500 (1/25)

The Outrunners: +800 (8/1)

AEW Continental Championship Match:

Kazuchika Okada: -2500 (1/25)

Brody King: +800 (8/1)

AEW International Championship Match:

Kenny Omega: -1000 (1/10)

Konosuke Takeshita: +550 (11/2)

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Mercedes Moné: -2000 (1/20)

Momo Watanabe: +700 (7/1)

AEW World Championship #1 Contenders Match:

Swerve Strickland: -1000 (1/10)

Ricochet: +550 (11/2)

Singles Match:

MJF: -220 (5/11)

Hangman Page: +160 (8/5)

Steel Cage Match:

Will Ospreay: -700 (1/7)

Kyle Fletcher: +400 (4/1)