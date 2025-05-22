Wrestlenomics is reporting that Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite drew 575,000 viewers on TBS. This number is down from the 682,000 viewers the show drew last Wednesday.

Wednesday’s episode scored a 0.15 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, down from the 0.17 demo rating last Wednesday.

AEW Dynamite finished sixth on cable. The New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Playoff game drew a 1.89 demo rating and 5,726,000 total viewers while the Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers NBA Playoff game drew a 0.45 demo rating and 1,460,000 viewers.

Darby Allin has been absent from AEW television since December, taking time away to prepare for an ambitious personal goal – climbing Mount Everest.

Over the weekend, Darby successfully reached the summit, proudly planting the AEW flag at the top of the world.

During the AEW Double or Nothing media call, AEW President Tony Khan addressed Darby’s achievement. He said,

“Darby Allin is one of the greatest wrestlers in AEW, and we’re incredibly proud of what he’s accomplished. Climbing Mount Everest was a major goal for him, and he did it. He set out on this journey with two clear objectives — the climb itself, which demanded total focus, and becoming the first pro wrestler, and one of the first pro athletes, to reach the summit. It’s an extraordinary feat, and something truly worth celebrating. Darby is a remarkable person. He loves AEW, and the fans love him. He’s a vital part of our locker room, and we’re all looking forward to his safe return. I can’t wait to welcome him back. Whenever he’s ready, we’ll be thrilled to have him.”

As of now, there is no confirmed date for Darby Allin’s return to AEW television.

During a recent edition of his “What Happened When” podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed Darby Allin’s successful climb to the peak of Mount Everest.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the achievement: “It’s amazing. He’s an amazing person, first of all. Amazing performer. when I say an amazing person, I don’t know of anybody that has a better attitude as a wrestler than Darby Allin. And I say that because I’ve just listened to him talk to other wrestlers, and listened to him talk in team meetings and things like that. He’s just got the best attitude ever. And I had a feeling that if anybody could do it, it’d be Darby Allin that could do it.”

On Allin’s journey: “You know, you talk about the people that have died. I read — I think it was, I did a search on Wikipedia or somewhere, or the facts of Mount Everest. Over 300 people have died on their way up. And they are still there, 300 bodies on the way up. And so yeah, those are markers. And listen, the odds are you’re going to make it, but so many things can go wrong. And I just think, I’m just so glad that Darby made it to the top. Even said, ‘I’m going to plant that AEW flag on there, because they meant so much to me. They’ve done so much for my career.’

“You know, here’s a kid who was mentioned many times, ‘I was sleeping in my car before AEW.’ And he’s a special kid, man. I think he’s unbreakable, I really do… He just seems to come out — and I’ve seen him many times, we have all seen him many times, just take an a*s kicking and just do some incredible bumps. And every time I go in the back, I say, ‘Hey,’ I’ll go up to him. I say, ‘First of all, thank you for putting your body on the line to give us a good show.’ Always tell the guys that who do something crazy. And then I say, ‘Are you okay?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, I’m fine.’ And sometimes I think he’s bullsh**ting me, but most time he’s okay, you know?”