The numbers are in for the July 16, 2025, post-ALL IN: Texas episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite, which emanated from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois and kicked off a multiple-week AEW residency in “The Windy City,” averaged 588,000 viewers, according to ProgrammingInsider.com.

By comparison, last week’s AEW Dynamite show on July 9 drew 637,000 viewers, marking a 7.7 percent decrease from week-to-week. It is the second lowest number for the show since the May 21, 2025 episode.

In the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, the 7/16 episode of AEW Dynamite pulled a 0.15 rating, down 6.3 percent from the 7/9 show, which pulled a 0.16 key demo rating for viewers aged 18 to 49.

For sports-related competition, AEW Dynamite on 7/16 faced off against the annual ESPY Awards on ABC, which averaged 2.179 million viewers and a 0.35 target demo rating.

AEW Dynamite on July 16 marked the first post-AEW ALL IN: Texas episode of the weekly two-hour prime time AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program. It was simulcast on HBO Max, however viewership numbers for that streaming platform are not available.