The numbers are in for the July 23, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite, which emanated from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois and continued a multiple-week AEW residency in “The Windy City,” averaged 608,000 viewers, according to ProgrammingInsider.com.

By comparison, last week’s AEW Dynamite show on July 16 drew 588,000 viewers, marking an increase of 20,000 viewers from week-to-week.

In the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, the 7/23 episode of AEW Dynamite pulled a 0.14 rating, down slightly from the 0.15 target demo rating for last week’s show on 7/16.

Viewership information for live streams or archived views of AEW Dynamite on HBO Max are not available, nor included in the above figures.