The numbers are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Programming Insider is reporting that the August 28, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite drew 691,000 viewers on TBS.

By comparison, this is down from the previous week’s show on August 21, which drew 698,000 viewers.

The show drew a 0.22 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is down from the 0.24 in the same key demo that the show drew the previous week.

The 8/28 episode of AEW Dynamite was the post-All In: London 2024 show from State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, and featured Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher, Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron, Bryan Danielson’s “can’t miss” announcement and more.